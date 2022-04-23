City of Kelowna to spend more than $8 million on active transportation

‘Making it safer and more convenient for residents to bike’

The city is spending $8.2 million to help residents and visitors get around Kelowna without the need for a vehicle.

“Active Transportation Corridors (ATC) provide connections to key destinations which are suitable for all ages and abilities,” explains Chad Williams, senior transportation planning engineer. “Making it safer and more convenient for residents to bike is a key direction of our Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Master Plan (TMP).”

The Abbott ATC will extend the Abbott corridor from Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) to Pandosy Waterfront Park and is expected to be completed by late summer. It will eventually create a 7.5 km protected bike route linking the downtown, KGH, the South Pandosy Urban Centre, and 24 parks providing access to Okanagan Lake.

Phase 2 of the Houghton ATC will extend the existing corridor west across Highway 97 connecting Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail. Construction will start in June and be complete in October 2022.

The Casorso ATC, from K.L.O. Road to Lanfranco Road, creates a continuous corridor with the Ethel ATC from downtown to the south of Pandosy with connections to Pandosy Village, Okanagan College, Kelowna Secondary School, and the Sutherland and Barrera ATCs. The final design is expected by spring and construction of the first phase from K.L.O. to Lanfranco could start in the fall.

Design of a section of the Glenmore Road multipath between Dallas and Kane Road will be completed this year and construction will follow soon after. It will extend the existing separated multi-use path on Glenmore to Kane and the Glenmore Valley Village Centre.

The next phase of the Sutherland Avenue ATC includes two-way protected bike lanes from Ethel Street to Lequime Street. The project includes improvements to pedestrian crossings, repaving of the roadway, and drainage and lighting improvements. Construction is planned for fall 2022 or spring 2023.

Read More: Four men have been acquitted four years after an alleged sexual assault

Read More: Almost $1 million raised for Kelowna General Hospital

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownainfrastructureKelownaTransportation