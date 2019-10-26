City of West Kelowna announces new neighborhood obstacle course

You can now train for the Tough Mudder a little closer to home if you live on the westside of Okanagan Lake.
The City of West Kelowna announced Tuesday that they’ve begun to install a new obstacle course in Vineyard Park in the South Boucherie neighborhood.
After installation, the course will feature an A-frame cargo net, an angled balance beam, a high step cargo net, a peg bridge and rope climb for obstacle enthusiasts.
Despite the excitement, this isn’t the first time an obstacle course has been installed in the area for Okanagan residents. A company called Kelowna Wibit partnered with the City of Kelowna in 2014 to lease a portion of Okanagan lake in front of City Park Beach for a floating aquatic park.
Work on the $60,000 project is expected to be complete by mid-November.
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.