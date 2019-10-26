It will be easier now be easier to train for the Tough Mudder with the new West Kelowna obstacle course (file)

City of West Kelowna announces new neighborhood obstacle course

The project is anticipated to be complete by mid-November.

You can now train for the Tough Mudder a little closer to home if you live on the westside of Okanagan Lake.

The City of West Kelowna announced Tuesday that they’ve begun to install a new obstacle course in Vineyard Park in the South Boucherie neighborhood.

READ MORE: Get dirty with a muddy obstacle course for kids

After installation, the course will feature an A-frame cargo net, an angled balance beam, a high step cargo net, a peg bridge and rope climb for obstacle enthusiasts.

Despite the excitement, this isn’t the first time an obstacle course has been installed in the area for Okanagan residents. A company called Kelowna Wibit partnered with the City of Kelowna in 2014 to lease a portion of Okanagan lake in front of City Park Beach for a floating aquatic park.

Work on the $60,000 project is expected to be complete by mid-November.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second bridge across Okanagan Lake ‘unlikely’ because of $1 billion price tag
Next story
Proposal for old Kelowna RCMP precinct to be revealed in early 2020

Just Posted

Proposal for old Kelowna RCMP precinct to be revealed in early 2020

The city is offering the property in an 80-year lease that is expected to net $6.5 million

Second bridge across Okanagan Lake ‘unlikely’ because of $1 billion price tag

Highway 33 extension plans are being scaled back due to cost

Next global climate strike set to take place in Kelowna on Nov. 29

The strike will be one of many taking place across the world

City of West Kelowna announces new neighborhood obstacle course

The project is anticipated to be complete by mid-November.

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning rollover in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

Winds stop but BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

North Okanagan looks to ease child care crisis

Two centres considered depending on demand

Kootnekoff: BC Teachers’ Federation vs the Province of B.C. (Part 3)

In the final part of the series, Kelowna lawyer details where the battle has led

Most Read