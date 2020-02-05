City of West Kelowna issues boil water notice for Westbank Centre

City said notice issued after accidental water main break occurred at construction site

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) is in effect for around 97 water users within the Glenmore-Ellison service area in Kelowna. (Capital News)

It’s another day and another boil water notice in the City of West Kelowna.

The city has issued a boil water notice for Westbank Centre and most of its downtown core.

The city said the noticed was given due to an accidental water main break that occurred at a local construction site.

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued for west side area of Okanagan Lake

According to the city, impacted residents should boil their water when drinking water, brushing their teeth and when washing food.

In the meantime, the city said impacted residents can get free water at its bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads.

To remain up-to-date on when the advisory might be lifted, you can visit the city’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.