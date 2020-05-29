Sand, sandbags, and pre-filled sandbags will be available at the Cook Road Boat Launch for property owners. (Black Press Media file photo)

City prepares for high water at Mission Creek

Property owners are being advised to prepare for flooding

The City of Kelowna is getting ready in case Mission Creek floods.

Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms and significant rainfall over the weekend, which means the city is anticipating high water levels at the creek.

Property owners can come to the Cook Road Boat Launch (500 Cook Road) to get sand, sandbags and pre-filled sandbags from the city. Sandbags are also available at Rowcliffe Park, Sutherland Avenue and Burne Avenue, but the city will not be replenishing them at this time.

The city said the fire department also has sandbags available at Station 1 on 2255 Enterprise Way. The city is also reminding residents to maintain physical distance from others when picking up sand at the boat launch or at Station 1.

Property owners can monitor flood warnings and advisories through the B.C. River Forecast Centre’s website.

City of Kelowna

