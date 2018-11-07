photo: contributed

Co-working office space lands at the Okanagan Innovation Centre

The office space will be in downtown Kelowna

Kelowna is going to get a brand new co-working space at the Innovation Centre in January.

The Alternawork office space, that will be open 24 hours a day, will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views and 13 private offices as well as a common work area.

Instead of camping out at a coffee shop to get work done, there will be complimentary free coffee and snacks, a shared kitchen and shared conference room.

The membership based program will allow patrons to either reserve a dedicated work station in the open office space a dedicated private office or a premium private office at monthly rates.

Membership will also include mail and package services, a common lounge, use of a HD projector and AV for presentations, multi-function copier and scanner, member and guest washrooms, cleaning services and lockable storage.

The Toronto based company describes themselves as,” alternawork is a dynamic cowork facility serving the thriving tech community in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). We offer private offices, dedicated workstations, shared boardrooms, and event space, all with enterprise-class infrastructure and high speed internet.”

Members will also have full access to an outdoor patio, barbecue, daily stocked kitchen, the use of the gym, a barbecue rooftop lounge and an in-office shower.

For more information on membership visit their website alternawork.com

