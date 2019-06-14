The proposed Starbucks location would offer patio space and drive-thru services. (Artist rendering)

Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

Yet another coffee shop may open up in Kelowna pending city councillors’ approval on Monday.

Starbucks is looking to serve Kelowna coffee drinkers at its 16th location.

The coffee giant would set up shop inside the Taco Bell at Dilworth Shopping Centre and provide a patio space and drive-thru services.

READ MORE: Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

This proposal comes on the heels of council approving a new Tim Hortons location on Leckie Road at the Midtown Urban Centre last week.

Coun. Ryan Donn opposed the motion to approve the new Tims at the June as he was reluctant to support a drive-thru in a walkable area.

“A large part of their business is done through the drive-thrus these days,” Donn said about Tim Hortons. “I understand the business cases for that and we don’t have a policy against it, but I think it is a conversation we need to have.”

READ MORE: Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

They say a Starbucks is on every corner, and in the case of Dilworth Shopping Center, it’s true. Another Starbucks location is set up inside the Safeway, which shares the same parking lot as the new proposed store.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Just Posted

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

“Nsyilxcən is critically endangered,” said education and programming coordinator at Kelowna Museums

UPDATE: Motorist killed in West Kelowna crash IDed as designated driver employee

Highway 97 has reopened after fatal crash claims one life, injures one

West Kelowna Fire Rescue dedicates $25,000 for community FireSmart encouragement

They hope to encourage private property owners to protect their neighbourhoods

New Jaguar and Land Rover dealership opens in Kelowna

‘The place is a masterpiece,’ general manager says

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Most Read