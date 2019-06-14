Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

The proposed Starbucks location would offer patio space and drive-thru services. (Artist rendering)

Yet another coffee shop may open up in Kelowna pending city councillors’ approval on Monday.

Starbucks is looking to serve Kelowna coffee drinkers at its 16th location.

The coffee giant would set up shop inside the Taco Bell at Dilworth Shopping Centre and provide a patio space and drive-thru services.

READ MORE: Another Tim Hortons for Kelowna

This proposal comes on the heels of council approving a new Tim Hortons location on Leckie Road at the Midtown Urban Centre last week.

Coun. Ryan Donn opposed the motion to approve the new Tims at the June as he was reluctant to support a drive-thru in a walkable area.

“A large part of their business is done through the drive-thrus these days,” Donn said about Tim Hortons. “I understand the business cases for that and we don’t have a policy against it, but I think it is a conversation we need to have.”

READ MORE: Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

They say a Starbucks is on every corner, and in the case of Dilworth Shopping Center, it’s true. Another Starbucks location is set up inside the Safeway, which shares the same parking lot as the new proposed store.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.