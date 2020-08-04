Coldwater River, B.C. (Contributed)

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

A wildfire in the area of Coldwater River is being held at 3.8 hectares by BC Wildfire crews.

The fire is considered under control. There is currently 13 personnel on-site and no helicopters assisting at this time, but are available if needed.

The Coldwater wildfire is visible from the Coquihalla Highway, about 27 kilometres west of Merritt.

The Coldwater River wildfire was just one of 19 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 3, 13 of which were sparked on Aug. 1 and 2. Half of the 19 fires were caused by lightning, one was caused by a person and the cause of the other nine remained unknown.

