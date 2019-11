The collision happened just before 1 p.m. Friday

Traffic is back up in both directions on the W.R. Bennett Bridge following a collision.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

This is the second collision along Highway 97 causing traffic delays. A two vehicle crash at Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue is causing significant delays on Harvey northbound from Ethel to the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

The reported two vehicle crash on the W.R. Bennett Bridge occurred in the southbound lanes. Emergency crews are on scene.

