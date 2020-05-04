Area of Granby Provincial Park. Image: Google

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

BC Conservation officers are searching for a vehicle that may have been connected to an elk poaching case in Granby Provincial Park.

According to officers an elk cow was shot either on April 22 or 23 and left along Burrell Forest Service Road near Beaverdell.

The vehicle of interest in the incident is described as a grey or silver Ford Raptor with a snowmobile deck and small fuel tidy tank.

Those who may have information regarding this poaching case are asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877- 952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277.

READ MORE: Man arrested after breaking into West Kelowna business, fleeing in stolen vehicle

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Land access amid COVID-19 a topic of concern for Penticton Indian Band members
Next story
Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds

Just Posted

Kelowna slashes proposed tax increase by half to 2.05%

The 2020 provisional budget, approved by council in December, called for a 4.15 per cent tax increase

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

New parking and further COVID-19 measures at Knox Mountain Park

While the popular mountain park remains open, the city has made a number of changes and additions

Man arrested after breaking into West Kelowna business, fleeing in stolen vehicle

Gary Engedahl, 49, is facing a number of charges

Cash, drugs seized from Kelowna residence

Kelowna RCMP had a search warrant for ar residence on the 2300 block of Lillooet Crescent

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Land access amid COVID-19 a topic of concern for Penticton Indian Band members

Pandemic causes increased traffic on band land; monitoring increased, gates considered

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Most Read