Construction begins on Richter Street

Thursday between Clement Avenue and Cawston Road will be closed

On Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 a.m., Richter Street will be closed between Cawston Road and Clement Avenue for milling and paving. Work is anticipated for completion at 5:30 p.m., weather-permitting.

Motorists are instructed to follow the indicated detour route and use caution while traveling around construction zones. Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses. Pedestrians will have sidewalk access while work is being done.

The $3.5-million Pavement Management Program provides renewal of roadways to preserve and protect the road structure, preventing rapid deterioration and enhancing safer road conditions. Work is expected to be completed by October.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

