Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Major Sports leagues around the world are playing games withourt fans due to the Coronavirus. (Contributed)

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading, fear is growing and as a result events are being cancelled.

Hours after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, the world was flooded with announcements about sporting and music event cancellations as well as travel bans.

The NBA has suspended its season. Coachella, arguably the world’s most famous festival has been postponed and one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Tom Hanks, has contracted the virus. Not to mention Italy, Spain, Iran and China have essentially shutdown.

There are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada, including 39 cases in B.C., the second-most of any province. At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19 or any natural health products that are authorized to protect against it. The best thing people can do is wash their hands and stay away from large groups.

International conferences and other large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may increase the risk of spreading the virus, according to the Government of Canada. Events all over the world are being cancelled, including in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Capital News will be keeping track of the status of local events in the Okanagan.

School Trip to Europe (Penticton students)

School District 67 made the decision to cancel a school trip to Europe planned for Spring Break.

Sixteen students from all three of the district’s high schools had planned to go on the trip that would have included stops in France, England, and Amsterdam. School District 67 assistant superintendent, Todd Manuel said the decision was made with children’s health as the top priority.

SD 23 School Trip – North Okanagan

The North Okanagan Community based EF trip to Italy-Greece for Spring Break has been postponed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

According to group leader, retired Pleasant Valley Secondary School teacher Paul Britton, the same trip is being rescheduling for late August and early September.

BC Aboriginal Diabetes Conference – Penticton

A large Aboriginal conference that was to be held in Penticton, the BC Aboriginal Diabetes Conference, has also been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was originally scheduled to take place March 16 to 19 at the Lakeside Resort. Over 350 people were expected to attend, according to event’s Facebook page.

Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) – Kelowna

Kelowna’s annual comic con festival has been rescheduled because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) canceled the event voluntarily after a health assessment was conducted by Interior Health on Mar. 10.

READ MORE: Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter