COVID-19 cases at 4 more Central Okanagan schools

Four more Central Okanagan schools are confirming cases of COVID-19.

The Central Okanagan School District announced, on Thursday (Dec.3), that members of four school communities had tested positive for the virus.

The schools are:

Rutland Senior Secondary

École Casorso Elementary School

Watson Road Elementary School

KLO Middle School

Each case is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

According to the school district, it is working closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to affected school communities. Those displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus should stay home from school.

