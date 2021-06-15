COVID-19 exposure identified at Central Okanagan School

Central Programs and Services on Richter Street has seen exposure events on June 3, 11 and 14

A COVID-19 exposure was confirmed by Interior Health (IH) at the Central Programs and Services Richter Street location on Monday (June 14).

The infected individual is self-isolating at home, the health authority said. The school saw separate exposures to the virus on June 3 and 11.

Elsewhere, Rutland Secondary School has logged potential exposure events to the virus from June 1 to 4, and then 7 to 8, according to IH’s list of school exposures.

B.C. public health officials reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 113 for Sunday and only 68 new cases on Monday, June 14, the fewest since last August.

Vaccination with at least one dose is up to nearly 76 per cent of adults, as B.C. opens up recreational travel province-wide starting Tuesday and eases conditions for outdoor and some indoor activities.

