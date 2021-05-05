COVID-19 exposure identified at West Kelowna high school

A COVID-19 exposure was confirmed at Mount Boucherie Secondary School by Interior Health (IH) on Tuesday evening (May 4).

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” said the Central Okanagan school board. “Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

On IH’s list of school exposures, there are 11 Central Okanagan Schools identified as sites of potential exposures. At Mount Boucherie Secondary, the potential exposure events occurred on April 21, 22 and 23.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community,” said the school board. “As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

Coronavirus