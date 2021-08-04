Crash blocks Harvey at Dilworth in Kelowna

A vehicle had to be towed from the scene

A two-vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive has slowed northbound traffic.

Only one lane is open while emergency crews are on scene.

All the occupants and drivers of the vehicles involved were walking around the area, it’s unclear if any sustained injuries.

The incident unfolded just before 3 p.m., Wednesday. At least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

This incident happened about the same time a seperate incident between a semi-truck and Volkswagen occured at Harvey and Gordon Drive.

A fire truck is blocking Gordon Drive headed south and vehicles should take an alternate route. Traffic is moving on Harvey Avenue, but the northbound HOV lane is blocked.

The two incidents are causing issues for drivers on Harvey, Wednesday afternoon.

car crashHighway 97