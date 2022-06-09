Crash blocks Springfield in Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Springfield Road at Durnin Road.
Springfield is reduced to one lane westbound. Traffic is slightly congested in the area.
The two grey cars collided just after 3 p.m., Friday.
One of the vehicles is heavily damaged and will have to be towed from the scene.
Drivers are reminded to slow down while emergency crews are on scene.
READ MORE: Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.