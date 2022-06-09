Crash blocks Springfield in Kelowna

The two car collision happened just afte 3 p.m. Friday

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Springfield Road at Durnin Road.

Springfield is reduced to one lane westbound. Traffic is slightly congested in the area.

The two grey cars collided just after 3 p.m., Friday.

One of the vehicles is heavily damaged and will have to be towed from the scene.

Drivers are reminded to slow down while emergency crews are on scene.

