Crash on Springfield. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Crash blocks Springfield in Kelowna

The two car collision happened just afte 3 p.m. Friday

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Springfield Road at Durnin Road.

Springfield is reduced to one lane westbound. Traffic is slightly congested in the area.

The two grey cars collided just after 3 p.m., Friday.

One of the vehicles is heavily damaged and will have to be towed from the scene.

Drivers are reminded to slow down while emergency crews are on scene.

READ MORE: Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Previous story
Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna
Next story
Nearly $94k contributed to Kelowna MLA’s bid to become B.C. Liberal leader

Just Posted

The COSAR eBike team was called to assist in a rescue on June 8 (COSAR/Submitted)
COSAR rescue on the Kelowna Myra Canyon trestle trails

RCMP has spoken with several witnesses but believe there is possibility there are others who have yet to come forward. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses to crash on Enterprise near Spall

Crash on Springfield. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Crash blocks Springfield in Kelowna

Vancouver business owner Gavin Dew listens to Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield at a B.C. Liberal leadership debate, November 2021. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
Nearly $94k contributed to Kelowna MLA’s bid to become B.C. Liberal leader