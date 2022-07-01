A crash at St. Paul and Clement creates some challenges for Canada Day traffic in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham - Kelowna Capital News)

A crash at St. Paul and Clement creates some challenges for Canada Day traffic in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham - Kelowna Capital News)

Crash causes Canada Day chaos in Kelowna

Incident close to downtown Friday

Motorists are urged to steer clear of a downtown Kelowna intersection following a crash Friday.

The incident at St. Paul and Clement is creating some backups for Canada Day traffic.

READ MORE: Canada flag will fly at Kelowna city hall this weekend

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating assault at city park

Canada day crashKelowna

Previous story
Drivers issued 80 speeding tickets in Yoho National Park to reduce bear collisions
Next story
Alberta and Quebec most likely to support separation from Canada: poll

Just Posted

A crash at St. Paul and Clement creates some challenges for Canada Day traffic in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham - Kelowna Capital News)
Crash causes Canada Day chaos in Kelowna

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Update: Canada flag will fly at Kelowna City Hall this weekend

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Kelowna RCMP investigating assault at City Park

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Pop-up banner image ×