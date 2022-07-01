Crash causes Canada Day chaos in Kelowna

A crash at St. Paul and Clement creates some challenges for Canada Day traffic in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham - Kelowna Capital News)

Motorists are urged to steer clear of a downtown Kelowna intersection following a crash Friday.

The incident at St. Paul and Clement is creating some backups for Canada Day traffic.

