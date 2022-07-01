Crash causes Canada Day chaos in Kelowna

Motorists are urged to steer clear of a downtown Kelowna intersection following a crash Friday.
The incident at St. Paul and Clement is creating some backups for Canada Day traffic.
Incident close to downtown Friday
