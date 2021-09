Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP are attending to the scene

A motor vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road in Lake Country has slowed traffic in the area.

The incident was reported at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Crews can be seen parked in the middle of the highway directing traffic. Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP are attending to the scene. Further details remain unknown at this time.

More to come.

