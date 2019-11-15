Photo: David Ogilvie

Crashed semi remains on side of Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The semi trailer that crashed on Thursday in West Kelowna has not been cleared

The semi-trailer that flipped over on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Thursday, remains on the side of the road.

Thursday evening crews emptied the contents of the trailer to allow for easier access to remove the vehicle from the highway.

As the trailer collided with a hydro pole, power will have to be shut off so it is safe to work around the vehicle.

The highway will also have to be shut down in-order for the trailer to be removed.

This is the third trailer to crash between between Hoskins Road and Gellatly Road, the first was a Coca Cola semi-trailer and the other was a loaded logging truck semi, according to an area witness.

