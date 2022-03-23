Alex Cuba - Handout photo

Cuban-Canadian Musician Coming to the Okanagan

Alex Cuba has two performances scheduled for Kelowna and Vernon early April

Cuban-Canadian singer/songwriter Alex Cuba is coming to the valley to perform with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

The Grammy nominee will be in Kelowna on April 1 performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on April 2.

OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson is excited about the performance.

“Listening to Alex Cuba is like hearing warm sunshine after a cold winter. It is rare to find a performer who can demonstrate unbridled wizardry on the guitar while simultaneously delivering such velvety vocals. I simply cannot wait to perform with him.”

Tickets and livestream access can be found at okanagansymphony.com/tickets.

