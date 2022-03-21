Chris Smiley and Winter Bregert won medals at the 2022 Judo Provincials (Lake Country Judo & Martial Arts)

Lake Country judo athletes medal at Provincials

Judo athletes take home gold and silver at provincial tournament

Lake Country martial artists took home gold and silver medals at the 2022 Judo Provincials.

Winder Breget, 16, won gold in the U18-73kg division after having the Elite 8 Nationals cancelled due to COVID-19.

Sensei Chris Smiley took home silver in the new 90kg Senior Newaza Division. The new category consists only of groundwork.

The two martial artists are now gearing up to compete in the Pacific International in Richmond scheduled April 15-17, 2022.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets drop fourth straight against Blazers

READ MORE: All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local Sports

Previous story
Canucks make deadline deals with eyes on the future
Next story
Salmon Arm rail crossing temporarily closed due to rail car leaking argon gas

Just Posted

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One year later and no updates in West Kelowna murder

Protesters calling for action downtown Kelowna Feb. 27 (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
UPDATE: West Kelowna students call for action against alleged sexual assaults

Ryan Saunders has 13 charges against him (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

Chris Smiley and Winter Bregert won medals at the 2022 Judo Provincials (Lake Country Judo & Martial Arts)
Lake Country judo athletes medal at Provincials