Kelowna Rockets drop fourth straight against Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers continue to have the Kelowna Rockets’ number, after shutting out their rivals on their home ice on Saturday.

The Rockets travelled to the Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop, just one day after falling in a shootout at Prospera Place 3-2, their third loss in a row and all to the Blazers.

Kamloops continued where they left off, jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead before the first intermission. Special teams played a main role in the three-goal advantage, scoring both on the powerplay and while shorthanded in the first period.

Blazers captain Logan Stankoven put the game away for good with just under a minute to go in the game, for a final score of 4-0.

Despite the lopsided score, the penalty boxes on both sides were occupied throughout much of the matchup, with a trio of fights and 64 total penalty minutes.

The four losses in a row represent an anomaly for the Rockets (34-16-1-5) recently, whose stellar play in the new year secured them a spot in the WHL postseason early. They remain in fifth place in the Western Conference, four points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds and a whopping 24 points up on the sixth-place Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets return to action tomorrow (March 22) against the Victoria Royals (19-34-5-1), who are still in the hunt to secure a ticket to the playoffs.

