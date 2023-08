RCMP on scene of crash on July 31. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)

A cyclist who was struck by a car on Sexsmith Road back on July 31 has died.

RCMP confirmed a man was taken to hospital following a collision sometime before 10 a.m.

The RCMP traffic services is in charge of the investigation and is not releasing the name of the deceased.

Police did not have other information on the incident.

