DeHart: Kelowna postal outlet celebrates 25th anniversary

Towne Centre Post Office, 571 Bernard Ave., celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 1.

Owned and operated by Terry Rychjohn, besides selling postal services and lottery tickets the store is chock-full of souvenirs, cards, gifts, t-shirts, mugs, carvings, jewelry, hoodies, sweatshirts and lots of plush toys. If you are looking for something either made in Canada or the Okanagan, this is the place to find it, along with First Nations art work and merchandise. There is a great selection of Canadian items including flags and maple syrup. A very popular item is the dreamcatchers made in Canada by Indigenous people. To celebrate, on May 1 the post office offer 25 per cent off goods in the store with the exception of post office services and lottery tickets. Linda Bennetts is the manager.

Kathy Michaels is the new managing editor of the Kelowna Capital News and the first woman editor of a newspaper in Kelowna. Kathy has worked at the paper since 2010, mostly covering courts and community issues. Before joining the Capital News, she worked at Kelowna.com, an online news site, the Penticton Western News and a couple of other B.C. newspapers. She holds a bachelor of journalism degree. The Kelowna Capital News is a division of Black Press.

Family lawyer and litigator John Chandler, formerly with Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP, has joined the firm of Kwasnicki Law, 206-437 Glenmore Rd. in the Glenvalley Plaza. Cal 250-868-9998; email john@kwasnickilaw.com.

The manager of environmental services at the Regional District of Central Okanagan Peter Rotheisler has accepted a new position with SNC Lavalin as territory manager, BC Interior. He will leave his job with the regional district on April 27.

Well-known philanthropist Thomas Alan Budd was the recipient of the prestigious District 21-2018 Toastmasters International Communications and Leadership Award. The award was established to honour a leading citizen in the district who has demonstrated their communication and leadership skills in the field of their expertise or in service to their community. Tom is a respected former investment banker and has supported many charities and causes in our area. In addition to speaking publicly about mental health issues, he has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to promote an upcoming mental health awareness event called Ride Don’t Hide set for June 24 in cities across Canada.

This year, Olympia Greek Taverna, 145 Highway 33 West, celebrates 50 years in business, 45 of them located in Rutland. To mark this incredible occasion the restaurant invites new and existing clients to enjoy special menu pricing on April 28 and 29. First come, first serve with no reservations from 4 to 10 p.m. both nights. Along with their mother Millie, who is still helping at the restaurant, sons Mike and Chris along with grand-daughter Kazi Kousantonis all work in the restaurant—truly a three-generation business.

TerraWest Environmental, with offices in Nanaimo and Langford on Vancouver Island and in Prince George, have opened a fourth office in Kelowna at 5 -1414 Hunter Crt. The company is an environmental consultancy, privately owned entity growing in both geographic area and client base. TerraWest is a full service environmental consulting firm who specialize in contaminated sites, riparian area regulation, spills, erosion/sediment control and Hazmat surveys. Their business area encompasses the Okanagan, Kootenays and Thompson-Nicola regions, working with financial institutions (environmental due diligence), landowners, construction companies, developers (erosion Hazmat surveys), homeowners, realtors (oil tank removal) and various levels of government (spill planning and response). Matthew Barnett is the manager of Okanagan Operations. The company website is www.terrawest.ca.

David Knapp, formerly with CIBC, has taken on a new role at Refresh Financial as director of strategic partnerships and development. Founded by entrepreneur Michael Wendland, the firm now boasts 80 employees with the main corporate headquarters in Kelowna.

The newest business development officer for the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission is Stephanie Slaman. She helps facilitate collaboration and engagement with stakeholders for positive community outcomes. With over 10 years experience in government, non-profit and the private sectors, Stephanie will bring a multi-sectored perspective to community-building. Call 250-469-6282; email slamn@investkelowna.com

URBA’s Uptown After Hours is Wednesday, May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by new business Garcha Bros. Meat Shop & Poultry, which recently opened in Plaza 33 shopping centre on Highway 33 in Rutland. Tickets $10/person.

Symmetry Studio has much to celebrate. Owner Laurie Paxton is about to mark two years of providing beautiful brows, eyeliner, lip blush and lash lifts. She is now excited to offer plasma skin tightening to her services. The innovative technology utilizes heat to the targeted area and sends fibroblasts and lays down collagen and elastin fibres, which promotes plumping and tightening to the skin. This non-surgical rejuvenation is the perfect solution for hooded eyes, crow’s feet, smile lines, neck, stomach, skin tags, tattoo removal, stretch marks and scar removal. A non-invasive treatment that leaves no bruising or bleeding with minimal down time and immediate results. For a complimentary consultation call 778-581-8848; email laurie@thesymmetrystudio.com.

Hudson’s Bay is hosting a Spring Glow Beauty Show on Saturday, April 28, from 6:15 to 9:00 p.m., featuring gifts with purchase, demonstrations, fashion show, wine tastings, appies, candy bar, DJ and photo booth. Tickets $10/person with $2 donated to Look Good Feel Better, a charity program that helps women deal with the appearance related effects of cancer. Buy a beautiful LGFB tote for $25 with any cosmetic or fragrance purchase and $12 of each tote sold will also be donated to LGFB. Tickets on sale in cosmetics department. Call 250-860-2483 (360).

The Royal Canadian Legion Garage and Bake Sale is Sunday, April 29, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, at 1380 Bertram St. If you would like to donate come baking goods, call Linda at 250-762-4207 and if anyone has any quality items to donate to the Legion table they can be dropped off on Saturday.

Distinctly Kelowna Tours has been awarded the Wine Tour Operator of the Year Award in Kelowna by Luxury Travel Guide, The Americans Awards 2018. This award represents the pinnacle of hospitality achievement, championing the best in their respective fields. Debbie Dupasquier is the owner of Distinctly Kelowna Tours.

The Okanagan College Basketball Community Gala and Sponsor Recognition Night (Coyotes/Kelowna Minor Basketball) is May 3 at Okanagan College Restaurant Infusions, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $25. There will be amazing food, fabulous silent auction items, cash bar with Big Surf Beer and Sumac Ridge Wines. For more information contact JoAnn Gini at dgini@shaw.ca

Due to popular demand, Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, with Kelowna Closet Cleanout, has added the West Kelowna Closet Cleanout on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Westbank Lions Hall. The event supports the food bank and leftover clothing goes to Mamas for Mamas. There are door prizes, eyebrow threading or henna by donation and you pick-up some incredible deals on clothing. See www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com; call 250-864-3480.

The Okanagan Festival Singers spring concert is May 5 at Willowstone Academy, 4091 Lakeshore Rd., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. From the precision of Bach to the passion of Mozart, the singers accompanied by the Okanagan Festival Camerata Orchestra will bring two works of genius: Bach’s ‘Jesu, meine Freude’ and Mozart’s famous ‘Requiem’ as well as ‘Ave Verum Corpus.’ For tickets call 250-862-2867; website www.kelownatickets.com or www.ofsingers.com

The 8th Annual Vaisakhi Parade begins at noon on Saturday, April 28, from the Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society, 1111 Rutland Rd.

The Kelowna Yacht Club Boat Show is April 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be more than 150 new and used boats for sale ranging from entry level to pontoon, wakeboard and cruisers, along with the newest lines. Dock repair companies and other marine service providers will be present. The clubhouse will be open to the public, along with a Telus Kids Zone, some food trucks and the fire and rescue services. Please leave your pets at home.

