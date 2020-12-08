(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Despite COVID-19, cold and flu season Central Okanagan School District managing well

SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said they’ve heard positive feedback from teachers despite worries

Despite a challenging start to the school year, Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the district is managing.

A seasonal Teachers Teaching on Call (TTOC) shortage due to the cold and flu season has been exacerbated by about 15 to 20 per cent on some days due to COVID-19 related absences, according to Kaardal, but it’s not a severe deficiency and nothing that they can’t handle.

Usually, teachers are reassigned and asked to cover a class during their preparation time.

“Anticipating increased anxiety, rising COVID-19 numbers and cold and flu season, the senior team made a decision that we would share the burden of coverage so that more teachers could keep their preparation periods,” he said.

Kaardal added that in general, they’ve heard positive feedback from teachers. Despite the fear and anxiety that the pandemic has brought, he said teachers are still grateful to be able to offer in-person lessons instead of having to do it online.

“They’re being courageous and are doing their best despite some of the worries and anxieties they may have,” he said.

But the Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association (COTA) president Susan Bauhart said she has heard otherwise.

“With every exposure, and the more they happen, it raises concern in schools,” she said.

“Mind you, many schools haven’t had exposures, but the longer (the pandemic) goes on and the more exposures happen, the more teachers are going to get anxious.”

Bauhart said SD23 has done well in managing teacher absences, but it does come at a cost to some students who may need extra help, especially when teachers get reassigned to instruct other classes. In order to cater to those students and to alleviate the burden on staff, Kaardal said they have hired additional new teachers who have just graduated from UBC Okanagan.

As far as keeping staff and students safe, Bauhart said SD23 is doing what is required of them by Interior Health and the province, including having individuals, as well as whole cohorts, isolate to keep transmissions low once Interior Health identifies an exposure.

“The school safety plan has all been approved. Do I think that more could be done? Yes.”

“Everything that is required of the district to be done is being done. But I still do have concerns,” she said.

Bauhart said some restrictions on the number of people in a business, for example, doesn’t quite apply to a school setting, where students are together in one room for a period of time.

Kaardal said he’s confident SD23 schools are safe, despite confirmed cases in 14 schools out of 43 in the district.

“Schools are safe because of the layered safety measures that are in place to reduce the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The most important measure we can take is to ensure our behaviour meets the health orders and recommendations that Dr. Bonnie Henry has outlined.”

READ: Major redevelopment on the horizon for Capri-Landmark area

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap social media sleuth directs RCMP to decorations swiped in “Grinch-like” crime
Next story
Dr. Juanita Crook named chair in brachytherapy for Interior B.C.

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

(City of West Kelowna)
Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

South Kelowna Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at two Kelowna Schools

South Kelowna Elementary is one of 14 Central Okanagan schools currently listed with a school exposure

(Black Press Media file photo)
2020 marks significant Kokanee return in Okanagan Lake

This year marks the highest Kkanee return since the stock crashed in the 1970s

(Black Press Media files)
Despite COVID-19, cold and flu season Central Okanagan School District managing well

SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said they’ve heard positive feedback from teachers despite worries

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Air Canada is suspending flights out of the Penticton airport starting January 2021. (Western News file photo)
Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

The airline will halt service to Penticton in early 2021

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Sicamous RCMP searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

Most Read