Domesticated pigeon at Kelowna SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

Audubon the pigeon is domesticated and looking for a new home. Photo: Kelowna SPCA Facebook

Audubon isn’t the first pigeon to temporally call the Kelowna SPCA home.

Though staff at the SPCA have treated domesticated pigeons before, and they were all redeemed, Audubon is one of the first pigeons to be up for adoption.

“There’s been a good amount of interest, more than I would expect,” said Kelowna SPCA’s Aislinn Torgunrud.

They knew Audubon was a domesticated stray because of the different coloration that comes with breeders’ breeding different colours. This bird isn’t a typical grey pigeon you see in the wild at parks across the Okanagan.

READ MORE: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

READ MORE: Another bear sighting in Peachland

Audubon was noted to have an old injury in the left wing that may have healed wrong when brought into the SPCA. Other than the injury concerns, Torgunrud said that the bird is very well-behaved.

“Very friendly and even perches on my shoulder,” she said.

“I think they do make good pets. They can socialize just like parrots. They have their own personalities, and are pretty laid back with not too many challenges as long as you put the effort in.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mission Creek gets $130,000 expansion

Though the staff at the SPCA aren’t too familiar with pigeon breeds and don’t even know if Audubon is male or female, — finding out which involves surgery — they’re confident that the pigeon will find a home in the next few weeks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Kelowna-Lake Country MP shares sentiments from 75 year D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Stephen Fuhr joined the Canadian contingent at the 75th anniversary at Juno Beach

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Letter: Frustrated by delay in retail pot shop openings

To the editor: As an observer only, I am astounded at the… Continue reading

Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor: One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal… Continue reading

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

Most Read