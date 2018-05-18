Don’t want to go camping this weekend? We’ve got you covered

Skip the Kelowna camping and read our top 5 ideas for how you should your spend May long weekend

Wondering what to do on this cloudy May long weekend? We can help.

1. Sunny skies with a little bit of cloud are forecast for the weekend, which is perfect for Rutland’s May Days.

The event is returning for its 59th year May 18 to May 20 at Centennial Park. Watch the parade Saturday which kicks off along Harman Road at 11 a.m.

2. If a fair isn’t your style, Kelowna’s paddle trail is opening May 19. The 27-kilometre paddle trail on the water stretches from Bertram Creek Park to McKinley Beach. The official grand opening is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3. Have you ever seen a car race? The 61st Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb is held May 19 and 20 at Knox Mountain Park starting at 9 a.m. In addition to car racing, the event will have food vendors, beer gardens, and children activities.

4. If you are looking for something with a little more of a relaxing vibe, the Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflower Series is starting May 19 at Grizzli Winery from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a workshop provided for customers to learn still-life painting. A tour of the winery and tastings will be held for the 19+ event so you can be a little buzzed as you paint.

5. Looking to explore Kelowna’s nightlife? A series of performances will be held at Milkcrate Records from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m on May 19. Kelowna based singer-songwriter Bo Jahura, Post-Modern Connection, and Shaedan Hawse, will collaborate to bring out a show with diverse musical genres.


