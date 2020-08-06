Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high-angle rope rescue after a vehicle went down an embankment near Kelowna on Wednesday evening.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5, the fire department received a call to assist RCMP and emergency health services with the rescue of an injured motorist that had been found down an embankment.

The Technical High Angle Rope Team was sent to the Gillard Creek Forest Service Road just south of Kelowna where they found a vehicle down an approximately 20-foot embankment.

The team assembled a rope rescue system and lowered three members down to attend to the patient, then raised the patient using the rope system. The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent one incident commander, six technical team members and a safety officer to the scene.

READ MORE: Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C
Next story
Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Just Posted

Rogers initiative ‘Step Up to the Plate’ to help Central Okanagan Food Banks

The initiative will deliver food hampers that will provide more than 1,343,000 meals for local food banks

Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes between Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

South Okanagan sees increase in real estate activity

More single family homes sold at higher prices when compared with a year ago

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

Incident on northbound side of highway near Great Bear Snowshed: SAR

North Okanagan police search for owner of lost iPhone

Concerned citizen turns phone into RCMP

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen presents bursaries worth more than $40,000

Nine endowment funds provided bursaries to 20 students within region

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

The flames were extinguished before they spread

Most Read