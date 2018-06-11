Dropbike has officially rolled into Kelowna

The bike-sharing program will be released in phases over the week

Map of where you can currently find Dropbike’s in Kelowna

Dropbike’s will be wheeling around Kelowna this week.

After a postponed released of the bike-sharing program due to an upgrade in the way the solar powered locking device works, the program is officially live today.

“We are looking at the Downtown core to start off, there are a lot at the city parks, City Hall around the Queensway transit exchange, a lot of stations along Bernard, and all the way up to Richter,” Dipesh Dar, co-founder of Dropbike said.

Users will be able to find and unlock the bikes through their app Dropbike and peddle around Kelowna. The first phase of bikes being installed are in the core Downtown area. Some of the bikes are available now, and the entire inventory will be released throughout the week.

The bike-sharing program was originally supposed to be released in April, however they were postponed due to the wait for the third-generation locking system to be completed and ready for use.

The new locks have GPS installed which allows users and employees at Dropbike to know exactly where each bike is at all times. The bikes will also have a cable lock attached to the frame while using the bike.

Features such as putting the bike on hold while you explore different beaches and venues will be released within the next few weeks after the initial launch.

“We are really excited out team has been working hard in Kelowna to get this started, we have been working closely in the city they have been really great partners,” Dar said.