Map of where you can currently find Dropbike’s in Kelowna

Dropbike has officially rolled into Kelowna

The bike-sharing program will be released in phases over the week

Dropbike’s will be wheeling around Kelowna this week.

After a postponed released of the bike-sharing program due to an upgrade in the way the solar powered locking device works, the program is officially live today.

Related:Kelowna city council approves bike-share program

“We are looking at the Downtown core to start off, there are a lot at the city parks, City Hall around the Queensway transit exchange, a lot of stations along Bernard, and all the way up to Richter,” Dipesh Dar, co-founder of Dropbike said.

Users will be able to find and unlock the bikes through their app Dropbike and peddle around Kelowna. The first phase of bikes being installed are in the core Downtown area. Some of the bikes are available now, and the entire inventory will be released throughout the week.

The bike-sharing program was originally supposed to be released in April, however they were postponed due to the wait for the third-generation locking system to be completed and ready for use.

Related:Bikeshare to roll into Kelowna

The new locks have GPS installed which allows users and employees at Dropbike to know exactly where each bike is at all times. The bikes will also have a cable lock attached to the frame while using the bike.

Features such as putting the bike on hold while you explore different beaches and venues will be released within the next few weeks after the initial launch.

“We are really excited out team has been working hard in Kelowna to get this started, we have been working closely in the city they have been really great partners,” Dar said.

For more information visit their website, you can also download the app in the App Store or on Google Play.

Previous story
Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage
Next story
UPDATED: RCMP officer testifies at inquest for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Just Posted

Dropbike has officially rolled into Kelowna

The bike-sharing program will be released in phases over the week

Homegrown Kelowna Carpenter recognized as one of best

Lukas Pfob built his way onto the podium at Skills Canada Nationals

RCMP bike rodeo give away two bikes

On Friday the two lucky winners raced off

End Summer Hunger in Kelowna looks to break another record

The fundraising campaign has set a goal of $40,000

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

UPDATED: RCMP officer testifies at inquest for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Then-constable Mike White responded to shots fired call but didn’t get out of vehicle to investigate

South Okanagan attraction makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

For eight straight years the Osoyoos attraction has received an Award of Excellence

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Most Read