Drugs, weapons and $20,000 seized from Kelowna home

One man was released without charge, pending further investigation

A Kelowna man was released without charge despite police seizing a cache of illicit drugs, weapons and cash from the residence he was located in.

RCMP searched a home in the 200-block of Prior Road South on Jan. 20, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said officers seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cannabis.

“Our officers also seized weapons and various drug paraphernalia commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances, along with almost $20 000 of currency,” she explained.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on scene but was later released pending further investigation. The full findings of that investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

