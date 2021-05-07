Alex Hegedus (left) with his wife and two young children. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)

Alex Hegedus (left) with his wife and two young children. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)

Family offers reward for information about Peachland man’s suspicious 2018 death

Alex Hegedus died under suspicious circumstances in March 2018

The family of a Peachland man who died under suspicious circumstances in 2018 is again appealing the public for information.

Alex Hegedus’s family is offering a reward and asks anyone with information about his death to come forward and speak to investigators.

Hegedus, owner-operator of a local business called Canadian Painters, died in March 2018. The 54-year-old was working a job site near the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on the morning of March 22, 2018. Late that morning, RCMP received an incomplete 911 call from Hegedus’s cellphone. At the time of the call, he was believed to be running errands in his truck, a dark grey four-door Ford F-150 XLT with a matching canopy.

Hegedus never returned and despite Mounties’ attempts to find him, he was not located throughout the day. That afternoon, however, officers were called to a location along the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road east of Kelowna for a report of a body in a truck. Attending officers confirmed the deceased was Hegedus. The death was deemed suspicious and the RCMP’s investigation is still ongoing.

“We have followed numerous leads through the years, and spoken to many people. If you saw Alex or his vehicle that day, and haven’t spoken to us, we ask that you come forward now,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We also believe that there are people who have information resulting from conversations they may have had with a person or persons with knowledge or involvement in what befell Alex on this day. We are appealing to these people to please come forward now.”

The Kelowna RCMP urges anybody who has information and has not yet spoken to police to call the Serious Crime Unit at 250-470-6236 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

