Family rescued from Peachland area after spending night in a truck

The family was off-roading when their truck battery died and became stranded

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) came to the aid of a lost family who had gone for a drive off-road in the Peachland area on Monday morning.

According to COSAR, a father, daughter and her boyfriend had gone for a drive to Glen Lake on Sunday afternoon when they failed to return home.

After a family member spent the night waiting to hear back, the search was finally called out at 9 a.m. the next day.

As members were heading to the scene and search managers were working to arrange for an aerial search of the area south of Highway 97C, a team from Peachland Fire and Rescue Services made contact with the group and escorted them to safety.

“The family did everything right,” said search manager Duane Tresnich, explaining that the group was forced to spend the night after the battery in their truck had died.

“They were prepared, they stayed with their vehicle and they had told family members what area they were going to explore. It’s important to note that you do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting a missing person,” added Tresnich. “If someone is overdue, call 911.”

Search and Rescue

