Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Cute-as-the-dickens one-year-old Harper Hanki of Edmonton is in a race against time. Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 in January, Hanki needs a special drug before she turns two in July 2021. Family friend Tanis Marquette of Vernon has launched an online fundraiser and will shave her head in October with another friend to help raise money for Hanki. (Facebook photo)

Two family friends of a sick young girl are raising money for medical treatment by shaving their heads at an event in Vernon.

Tanis Marquette of Vernon and Bree Gable of Prince George are shaving their heads in hopes of raising $30,000 for just-turned-one-year-old Harper Hanki’s medical treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. The pair attended high school in Prince George together with Harper’s dad, John.

“When I heard about Harper, it hit me pretty hard,” said Marquette. “I have kids of my own and if my kids were in trouble, I’d want the community to support us as much as they could. That’s why we’re doing this.”

The cost of the drug is $2.8 million dollars and it will change Harper’s life. Harper, who lives in Edmonton, has to receive this drug before the age of two on July 12, 2021. It is a race against time.

By the age of six months, Harper’s parents had been to the pediatrician 12 times, seen two different lactation consultants and even had a week’s stay in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Harper had endured multiple ultrasounds, a tongue and lip tie cut, a feeding assessment and several blood tests. Finally, the family was given a referral to a neurologist.

After a series of tests Harper was diagnosed on Jan. 19, 2020 with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1), a genetic disorder caused by a lack of nerve cells, called survival motor neurons (SMN), that control muscle movement. It is characterized by weakness and atrophy of the muscles, and affects the muscles that control movements such as head control, sitting, crawling, and in severe cases, even swallowing and breathing.

The head shave is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Beauty Bar on 27th Street near Subway in Vernon. The event can also be seen through a live video feed on Faceook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

To donate to the initiative, visit this GoFundMe page.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

