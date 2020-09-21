Tugboat Beach in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Film production closes Kelowna’s Tugboat Beach

Filming will take place from Sept. 23 to 26

Parts of Kelowna’s Tugboat Beach will be closed intermittently throughout this week due to film production.

Production crews will be filming at Tugboat Beach from Sept. 23 to 26, resulting in partial closures throughout the area. Around half the beach will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 23 until 12 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Intermittent, rolling closures along the Tugboat Beach section of the promenade may also be needed during this time to accommodate filming.

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

READ MORE: Okanagan company backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan Food Bank food drive goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Kelowna RCMP help search for stolen puppy

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP help search for stolen puppy

The dog was taken from a yard on Burtch Road on Sept. 18

Film production closes Kelowna’s Tugboat Beach

Filming will take place from Sept. 23 to 26

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

Central Okanagan Food Bank food drive goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

The drive is being held over 10 days beginning Sept. 21 in Kelowna and West Kelowna

‘Fed bears are dead bears’ North Okanagan residents warned

Several bears spotted near Okanagan Rail Trail, and getting into garbage

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

‘Totally unnecessary’ – Okanagan-Shuswap Liberals MLAs reacts to election call

Eric Foster, Greg Kyllo say call is “political opportunity;’ each will seek re-election

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Truck and scooter stolen and local business broken into over the weekend

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Most Read