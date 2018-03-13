UPDATED: Woman dies in Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

A Kelowna woman died this morning in a house fire on Springfield Road.

RCMP were called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department March 13 at 5:05 a.m., with a fully engulfed residential structure fire in the 2600 block of the busy street.

“Police have since learned that a passerby was driving along Springfield Road, when he spotted the blaze and took action,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Witnesses say the man pulled into the homes’ driveway and honked his horn repeatedly to alert those still believed to be sleeping inside.

“Witnesses at the scene have told police that four occupants, including a man, a woman and two children were observed fleeing from their home to safety,” said O’Donaghey. “Investigators believe that the woman re-entered the residence for an unconfirmed reason. Tragically she was not seen re-exiting the home.”

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said that due to extreme fire conditions crews could not enter immediately.

“When crews were able to enter, one fatality was discovered,” said Clarke.

RCMP and Kelowna Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire

The body of a deceased woman was located during an interior search of the residence conducted by emergency fire crews.

RCMP Victim Services were immediately engaged and continue to provide emotional support to the family.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, as investigators with both the RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department work to identify a potential cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL March 13 8 A.M.

A Kelowna house was razed by a fire that burned throughout Tuesday morning, and there are concerns that a resident of the home has yet to be located.

Fire crews are were at the scene of the Springfield Road blaze putting out hotspots, long after sunrise and they’re currently trying to assess whether there was someone inside the home at the time of the fire. More information should be known within the hour.

RELATED: FIRE IN COMMERCIAL BUILDING

A portion of Springfield Road, between Gerstmar Road and Graham Road, remains closed at this time to allow emergency fire crews to safely battle the residential structure fire.

Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

UPDATED: Woman dies in Kelowna house fire

