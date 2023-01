The fire was out just before 11 a.m. Sunday

A fire sparked inside Cassiar Residence at UBCO the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. (Cassiar Residence/Google Maps)

A fire has been extinguished inside a residence building at the University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus.

The fire sparked inside the Cassiar Residence at 1337 Discovery Ave Sunday morning, and was out by just before 11 a.m.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs player in hospital after windpipe hit

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganUBC