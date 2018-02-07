First day advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 842 ballots were cast on the first of six days of advance voting in byelection

The provincial byelection in Kelowna West goes Feb. 14. Advance voting is available this week.—Image: Black Press file

The first day of advance voting in the Kelowna West provincial byelection was not nearly as busy as it was the last few times voters in the riding went to the polls.

According to Elections B.C., 842 ballots were cast on Tuesday ahead of the Feb. 14 byelection.

That’s way down from the 2,201 ballots cast on the opening day of advance voting in last May’s provincial election in the riding and the 2,044 ballots cast on the first day of advance voting in the July 2013 byelection.

That byelection saw former Liberal premier Christy Clark elected as MLA in what was then known as Westside-Kelowna. Clark’s resignation, both as her party’s leader and MLA in August, prompted the upcoming byelection.

It is being contested by B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart, Shelley Cook of the NDP, B.C. Green Robert Stupka, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and B.C. Conservative Mark Thompson.

There are five more opportunities to vote early between today and Sunday, Feb 11.

Advance polls will be open until 8 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Friday and Saturday at the Powers Creek Community Church on Glenway Road and the Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna and at the the Grace Baptist Church on Glenmore Road in Kelowna and the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Avenue in Kelowna.

On Sunday, advance voting will be available at George Pringle Elementary School in Westbank, as well the Super 8 Motel, Grace Baptist Church and the Kelowna Curling Club, all open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.