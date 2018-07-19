Flicked cigarette butt sparks small fire

The cigarette would have added fuel to the fire if it wasn’t for good samaritans

Derek Ingram photo from Facebook

A cigarette butt almost added more fuel to the fire in West Kelowna on Westside Road.

Good samaritans acted quickly and reported the fire, keeping it from spreading any further. One man that was a part of the group that worked to extinguish the flames took to social media to get the word out.

Related: Update: Wildfire near Peachland doubles in size to 1,000 hectares

“Let’s be careful with what we throw out the windows,” Derek Ingram said in a Facebook post.”If we all hadn’t stopped this would have been bad.”

Related: Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

This comes after West Kelowna Council took a stance against “flicked cigarette butts” from vehicles. Signs have been put up along the sides of roads warning motorists of a bylaw fine of $500, the provincial government fine is $575. Council was passionate about the need for the signs to be put in place to prevent further wildfires.

Related: Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

If you see a wildfire report it immediately to Wildfire Sevices at *5555

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Derek Ingram photo from Facebook

Derek Ingram photo from Facebook

Previous story
Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage
Next story
Highway 97 open to single-alternating traffic

Just Posted

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire now an estimated 400 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Flicked cigarette butt sparks small fire

The cigarette would have added fuel to the fire if it wasn’t for good samaritans

Kelowna firefighters respond to grass fire on Dilworth Mountain

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

Highway 97 open to single-alternating traffic

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

Update: Wildfire near Peachland doubles in size to 1,000 hectares

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Update: Wildfire near Peachland doubles in size to 1,000 hectares

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Most Read