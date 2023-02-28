Flights cancelled at Kelowna International Airport as Vancouver fights winter weather

Snow in Vancouver and other parts of the country is causing delays at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday morning (Feb. 28).

From 8:45 a.m. to 11:26 a.m., seven arriving flights to YLW have been delayed while three are cancelled. The three cancelled flights were supposed to leave from Vancouver.

The weather is causing problems from flights leaving YLW as well, as five flights have been delayed and four have been cancelled as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. In the departing flights, two of the delayed flights and three of the cancelled flights are supposed to go to Vancouver.

All flights for the afternoon are currently scheduled to leave and arrive on time.

Vancouver has a snowfall warning as issued by Environment Canada as they are expecting 5-10 centimetres.

