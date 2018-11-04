Flowr Corporation presents at Okanagan College career fair

The company is looking for the next generation of professionals

The Okanagan College career fair had a new employer present this year, Flowr Corporation.

Flowr Corporation, one of Canada’s leading cannabis production and research facilities broke ground to celebrate the construction of a 50,000 square foot facility in Kelowna. The facility will be used to conduct research and development activities on all aspects of growing cannabis along with partner, Hawthorne Canada Limited, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

The facility will be adjacent to Flowr’s cultivation facility in Kelowna on McCarthy Road. In total, the two facilities are expected to create upwards of 200 jobs in the region.

The facility will include laboratories, indoor and greenhouse grow suites, training areas and genetics breeding areas in a single building. Flowr expects to develop and test Hawthorne cultivation systems such as lights and fertilization and irrigation systems in the facility. Flowr will also research genetics and cultivation data analytic systems in the facility.

“We are really excited to hear that the college is offering electives in the cannabis space and we see that as a great value to potential employees,” said Sarah Vandorpe, human resources administrator.

The Okanagan College has added several cannabis related courses partnering with experts across the region to develop a diverse offering of courses – from greenhouse pest management techniques to business fundamentals and retail sales training.

“It’s a brand new industry and with legalization changing, it provides them (students) opportunity in a new profitable industry that didn’t legally exist before,” Vandorpe said.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in summer, next year.





