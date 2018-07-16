Forestry crews headed to fire near Lake Country

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at King Edward Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream.

Firefighters and air support are headed to the area east of Kalamalka Lake.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream (east of Kalamalka Lake) in the Kamloops Fire Centre with crews and airtankers. More updates to come as information is available. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 16, 2018

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday, about the same time two other wildfires ignited in the South Okanagan, one near Osoyoos Lake and the other near Allison Lake.

The fire danger rating for the region reached extreme Monday morning as a heat warning was issued for the Interior of the province brining temperatures of more than 30 C.

