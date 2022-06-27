Tom Dyas. (File photo)

Tom Dyas. (File photo)

Former mayoral candidate Tom Dyas to make annoucement regarding ‘Kelowna’s future’

Tom Dyas will make an announcement on Wednesday

A media release put out Monday (Jun. 27) by Team Dyas says Tom Dyas will be at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Shepard Road at 7 p.m for an announcement.

The release does not say if Dyas will be running for mayor. He came second in the Kelowna mayor’s race four years ago. Dyas lost to current mayor Colin Basran in the 2018 municipal election by a margin of 16.843 votes to 8,552.

Basran has not yet said if he will be seeking another term. Two other people have put their names forward to run for council. Former city engineer James Kay and Davis Kyle announced their intentions last week. Current councillor Ryan Donn has said he is not running. Other incumbent councillors have not yet stated if they are running again.

Read More: 25-year-old seeks Kelowna city council nomination

Read More: Former city engineer first to declare Kelowna council bid

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaKelownaMunicipal electionmunicipal politics

Previous story
Desperate for food: Food banks in dire need as demand surges across B.C., Canada
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)
Bernard Avenue in Kelowna prepares for pedestrians

Tom Dyas. (File photo)
Former mayoral candidate Tom Dyas to make annoucement regarding ‘Kelowna’s future’

Kelowna’s Cory Krist set a blistering pace nobody could match in winning the Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon Sunday, June 26, in Vernon. Krist was the only competitor out of 79 to cover the run-bike-run event in under 60 minutes. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon triathlon makes successful return, despite no swim

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident