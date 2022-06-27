Former mayoral candidate Tom Dyas to make annoucement regarding ‘Kelowna’s future’

A media release put out Monday (Jun. 27) by Team Dyas says Tom Dyas will be at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Shepard Road at 7 p.m for an announcement.

The release does not say if Dyas will be running for mayor. He came second in the Kelowna mayor’s race four years ago. Dyas lost to current mayor Colin Basran in the 2018 municipal election by a margin of 16.843 votes to 8,552.

Basran has not yet said if he will be seeking another term. Two other people have put their names forward to run for council. Former city engineer James Kay and Davis Kyle announced their intentions last week. Current councillor Ryan Donn has said he is not running. Other incumbent councillors have not yet stated if they are running again.

