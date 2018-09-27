Freak accident backs up traffic and leaves ostrich dead in Kelowna

The ostrich fell out of the back of a truck while being transported to another farm

It was a sad day for a family that is now mourning the loss of their ostrich.

“These birds are our pets, we loved them,” said Crysti Evans, one of the owners of the farm that was transporting the ostrich.

In a freak accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 97 in Kelowna, the ostrich that was being transported to another farm fell out of the back of a trailer .

The farmers rushed to help the ostrich and move it back into the truck however it was too late for the flightless bird.

“This is a really unfortunate situation, we have transported birds before and nothing like this has happened,” Evans said.

Evans says that a flurry of activity at the scene added more stress to the creature and led to its untimely demise.

