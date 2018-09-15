GoFundMe

Fundraiser to be held for Santa Tom after motorcycle accident

The fundrasier is hosted by Xchange Kelowna on Sept. 22

After being badly injured in a motorcycle accident, a popular Christmas figure is getting help from a Kelowna business.

“Santa” Tom Kliner was allegedly hit by a Honda Civic Sept. 1 after 11 p.m near Springfield Road near Willits Road in Kelowna. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find Kliner injured on the ground.

READ MORE: Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

Musicians Fighting Orange and Xchange Kelowna are hosting a fundraiser for the man, to help cover his expenses while he recovers in his home.

The fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Xchange Kelowna from 12 to 5 p.m. and will feature live music. All the Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. beer proceeds sold will go towards Kliner as well as $5 of each dinner plate order.

Jason Boyer, owner of Xchange said Kliner’s friend Bernie Ryan wanted to do something for him, as the pair have raised money for the BC Children’s Hospital and are actively involved in the community.

“(Kliner) and Bernie are incredibly selfless, because Bernie, who doesn’t have kids, hosts a Christmas party for children of his friends every year,” Boyer said.

Kliner always shows up dressed in the Santa suit to put a smile on kids faces.

“If there was ever going to be a Santa Claus, this guy is it… he’s like the white hair, balding head, big belly, if there was ever a description of the guy, he’s it,” Boyer said.

Boyer wanted to help Ryan out in hosting the fundraiser.

I think it’s important, especially when you’re in the business when you ask the community to support you with the restaurant, it’s nice to give something back,” he said. “They’re both just good guys.”

Boyer said there’s no target set for funds raised, but if Facebook is a good indication he’s hoping there will be a decent number of people at the event.

To learn more about the fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/events/264974480802906/.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories
Next story
Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Just Posted

6 people hope to be Peachland’s next mayor

The nomination period closed Friday in Peachland

Fundraiser to be held for Santa Tom after motorcycle accident

The fundrasier is hosted by Xchange Kelowna on Sept. 22

Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

Kelowna - Every weekend, we select popular stories from the week for your convenience

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

Kelowna - The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous.

Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Kelowna - They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks.

Most Read