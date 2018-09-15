Fundraiser to be held for Santa Tom after motorcycle accident

The fundrasier is hosted by Xchange Kelowna on Sept. 22

After being badly injured in a motorcycle accident, a popular Christmas figure is getting help from a Kelowna business.

“Santa” Tom Kliner was allegedly hit by a Honda Civic Sept. 1 after 11 p.m near Springfield Road near Willits Road in Kelowna. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find Kliner injured on the ground.

READ MORE: Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

Musicians Fighting Orange and Xchange Kelowna are hosting a fundraiser for the man, to help cover his expenses while he recovers in his home.

The fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Xchange Kelowna from 12 to 5 p.m. and will feature live music. All the Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. beer proceeds sold will go towards Kliner as well as $5 of each dinner plate order.

Jason Boyer, owner of Xchange said Kliner’s friend Bernie Ryan wanted to do something for him, as the pair have raised money for the BC Children’s Hospital and are actively involved in the community.

“(Kliner) and Bernie are incredibly selfless, because Bernie, who doesn’t have kids, hosts a Christmas party for children of his friends every year,” Boyer said.

Kliner always shows up dressed in the Santa suit to put a smile on kids faces.

“If there was ever going to be a Santa Claus, this guy is it… he’s like the white hair, balding head, big belly, if there was ever a description of the guy, he’s it,” Boyer said.

Boyer wanted to help Ryan out in hosting the fundraiser.

I think it’s important, especially when you’re in the business when you ask the community to support you with the restaurant, it’s nice to give something back,” he said. “They’re both just good guys.”

Boyer said there’s no target set for funds raised, but if Facebook is a good indication he’s hoping there will be a decent number of people at the event.

To learn more about the fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/events/264974480802906/.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.