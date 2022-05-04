Get out and ride for GoByBike Week in Central Okanagan

New and experienced riders encouraged to sign up and log their trips

Riding your bike could win you a European vacation.

GoByBike Week is May 30-June 5 in the Central Okanagan, and whether it’s biking to work, to school, or to stretch between virtual meetings, every ride counts. Residents are encouraged to log their trips for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.

“Not only are we excited about the return of GoByBike Week, but we are also thrilled to be bringing events and celebration stations back into the mix,” said Cameron Noonan, transportation planner with the City of Kelowna.

Events and celebration stations will be announced at a future date and will include a kick-off and closing event available to all riders.

“The Central Okanagan is one of the best places to ride in Canada,” added Noonan. “Biking is a great way to save money on gas, get some exercise, and have fun doing it. We encourage new and experienced riders to sign up and log their trips.

Participants can visit the GoByBike BC website to create a new account and log their trips.

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan is a partnership of the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the Province of British Columbia and GoByBike BC.

Read More: City of Kelowna to spend more than $8 million on active transportation

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bike lanesbike to work weekBikingCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country