Get rid of the kids for spring break

Check out the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery

Need something for your kids to do during the two-week long spring break?

The Kelowna Art Gallery is holding its annual Art Camp from March 19 to 29.

At the Okanagan Heritage Museum see Bugs: Masters of Disguise, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Discover some of nature’s smallest experts at camouflage. Learn how to hide in plain sight, and post your own secret disguise in the museum.

Or try a museum mystery March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A carriage has gone missing and needs a person with prime detective skills to discover and decode clues.

The fifth annual Kelowna Fan Experience (formally the Kelowna Fan Xpo) is back for another year, transporting Kelowna’s downtown to a world of superheroes, comics, manga and more.

The event runs from March 23 to 25 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Black Box Theatre and the Okanagan Regional Library.

