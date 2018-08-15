Goat’s Peak Park announced to open in fall

The $5M park will feature hiking trails

Location of Goat’s Peak Park Photo:Google Earth

Goat’s Peak Regional Park will open in West Kelowna this fall.

Murray Kopp, director of parks at the Central Okanagan Regional District announced the soft opening for the $5M project during a presentation yesterday at West Kelowna Council.

The 52 hectare park sits on the slopes above Okanagan Lake between West Kelowna and Peachland and will have trails for the public to enjoy.

The soft opening will happen in fall and the opening for public in spring.

