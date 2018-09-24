Guilty plea for West Kelowna man charged in shooting

Charles William Maskell was arrested on Dec 2, 2016 after a shooting on Granada Crescent.

—By Cheryl Wierda

A West Kelowna man due to go on trial for charges related to a Glenrosa shooting has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him.

Charles William Maskell was arrested on Dec 2, 2016 after a shooting on Granada Crescent shortly after noon that day left a man critically injured.

Originally, the charges he faced included attempted murder for a criminal organization, but on Monday he pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and possession of a loaded weapon.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge of assault with a weapon for an offence that occurred in August.

The court was asked for a pre-sentence report, with a psychiatric or psychological component, to be completed to assist in his sentencing. Defence lawyer Paul McMurray noted that Maskell, who was 59 at the time of his arrest in 2016, may have early onset dementia.

Maskell returns to court Nov. 5 to confirm if the report is complete. If it is, a sentencing date will be set at that time.

