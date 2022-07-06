(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Spring Valley area

Many officers, including the tactical team are on site

A heavy police presence took over the area of Springfield Road and Gerstmar Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night (July 5).

Residents reported several officers dressed in tactical gear in the Spring Valley neighbourhood. An ambulance was also reportedly on site. RCMP was apparently there into the early hours on Wednesday morning (July 6).

Roads in the area were also blocked off and a drone was seen flying above a home in the area.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

More to come.

READ MORE: Okanagan women speak out to warn of online harassment

READ MORE: Dunk on the West Kelowna Warriors at Westside Daze

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Hello sailor! Navy training taking place in Kelowna on Okanagan Lake
Next story
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

Just Posted

Costco gas bar closed on Wednesday. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)
Membership woes: Kelowna’s Costco gas bar breaks down

A family gathers for a Mad Tea Party in Beasley Park caught by Google Street View October 2013 (Google Street View)
‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Mad Tea Party in Lake Country caught on Google

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed a travel trailer, car and truck at the Evely Recreation Site off Westside Road Wednesday, July 6. (Morning Star - file photo)
Two taken to hospital in North Westside fire

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Spring Valley area