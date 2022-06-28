Mission Creek is at risk of flooding (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

High streamflow advisory issued for the Okanagan

The advisory states that Mission Creek and Okanagan streams are at risk of flooding

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan on June 28, shortly before 10 a.m.

The advisory states that Mission Creek and streams east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas are at risk of flooding.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Okanagan on June 28, which is expected to bring rain and strong winds.

Flow conditions in Okanagan creeks are relatively high due to the combination of delayed snowmelt and recent heavy rain.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

